South Korea to build two new nuclear reactors by 2038

He announced at a briefing on the country’s 12th basic plan for electricity supply and demand for 2026–2040. The reactors, originally included in the 11th plan, are scheduled for completion between 2037–2038.

“To respond to climate change, carbon emissions must be reduced across all sectors. In the energy sector, this requires cutting coal and LNG power generation and strengthening renewable and nuclear power,” Kim said.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Two recent government-commissioned polls showed 80% of respondents voiced support for nuclear power, with 60% backing the additional construction plan.

Under the plan, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) will begin bidding for host sites by 2027.

It aims to receive the nuclear safety watchdog's approval for the plan by 2031 to complete the construction between 2037 and 2038.

He said the 12th plan will also address rising electricity demand from the AI sector and electric vehicle expansion, while advancing South Korea’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

