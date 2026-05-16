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    Uzbekistan and China enhance innovative approaches in education

    20:15, 16 May 2026

    A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Agency for Specialized Educational Institutions and Beijing Capstone Education Consulting (BCEC). The document is regarded as a significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation in education and the adoption of best practices, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan and China enhance innovative approaches in education
    Photo credit: UzA

    According to the Agency, joint programs to develop STEM education in the Agency’s schools are planned. Teachers and specialists will be able to improve their skills in China. Special training for school counselors is provided. Special attention will be paid to student career guidance, international education opportunities, and psychological support.

    The memorandum will serve to improve the quality of education and strengthen the competitiveness of specialists.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are to launch a joint satellite. 

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Education China World News
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