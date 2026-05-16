Uzbekistan and China enhance innovative approaches in education

According to the Agency, joint programs to develop STEM education in the Agency’s schools are planned. Teachers and specialists will be able to improve their skills in China. Special training for school counselors is provided. Special attention will be paid to student career guidance, international education opportunities, and psychological support.

The memorandum will serve to improve the quality of education and strengthen the competitiveness of specialists.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are to launch a joint satellite.