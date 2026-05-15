Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to launch joint satellite

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, told the heads of state that Kazakhstan views AI as a strategic priority, building a comprehensive ecosystem through developing infrastructure, human capital, and innovative products.

Photo credit: Akorda

Presently, satellite communication technologies from Starlink and OneWeb are being actively deployed in Kazakhstan, and the construction of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line promises to take the country's transit potential to a new level.

An important step has been the expansion of computing power: following the launch of the region's largest supercomputers, the ambitious Data Center Valley project is set to begin. The hub, with a capacity of at least 1 GW, is designed to become the foundation for a new export-oriented economic model based on providing AI computing services.

Photo credit: Akorda

Cooperation among OTS countries is already yielding tangible results in the space industry. Partnering with Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan is working to create a CubeSat scientific satellite, with its launch scheduled for next year.

Artificial intelligence is being actively integrated into the public administration system. Solutions such as the eGov AI assistant and the AlemGPT platform are making government services more intelligent and proactive.

Kazakhstan is also building a continuous educational pipeline — from school initiatives and TUMO centers to a specialized AI Research University.

Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence is set to become a hub for specialists and startups, providing a full cycle from research to the deployment of finished products.

The presidents were also briefed on efforts to digitalize the transport and logistics sector. The main goals of introducing AI into this sector are to simplify processes, reduce costs, and increase the transit potential of the region's countries.

Finally, it was noted that OTS member states unanimously supported Kazakhstan's initiative to establish the Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Center. Kazakhstan expressed its sincere gratitude to its partners for their support, which facilitated the adoption of a resolution at the 82nd session of the UN ESCAP in Bangkok to establish this center in Almaty.

As reported earlier, at the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a unified center of IT hubs of Turkic states to be known as Turkic AI.