Uzbekistan and China discuss joint oil and gas projects for 2026

During the talks, both sides reviewed the current progress of their partnership and outlined joint plans extending through 2026. Key discussions focused on accelerating geological exploration and advancing collaborative initiatives aimed at identifying, exploring, and developing hydrocarbon resources.

The meeting also addressed the adoption of advanced technologies in drilling operations, the application of modern service solutions in production processes, and potential involvement of Chinese companies in investment and production projects within the Uzbekneftegaz system. It was noted that deeper cooperation in these areas could significantly improve efficiency in the oil and gas sector and open up new development opportunities.

Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Uzbekneftegaz Management Board, stated the company’s readiness to cooperate openly with qualified, experienced, and reliable contracting and service organizations. He stressed that joint projects would be carried out based on competitive technical and economic proposals, in line with international standards and established requirements.

