Uzbekistan greenlights citizen investment in U.S. market

The decision is stipulated in a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which also provides for the establishment of the U.S.–Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council as a platform to strengthen the strategic economic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States.

The decree allows Uzbek citizens to finance foreign companies or U.S.-based branches within the limits of funds available in their accounts. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has been instructed to amend the relevant legislation within one month to ensure the implementation of these provisions.

To enhance coordination of foreign policy and government initiatives, the decree also introduces, starting January 1, 2026, an additional position within the structure of Uzbekistan’s Embassy in the United States. The post of counselor-minister will serve as a representative of the presidential administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the United States.

The Counselor-Minister will be responsible for initiating and facilitating discussions on major and strategic investment and trade projects between Uzbekistan and the United States, as well as for coordinating the Council’s activities on the Uzbek side.

The agreement to establish the Council was reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to the United States on November 4–6, 2025, held on the sidelines of the C5+1 Summit. The Council will be co-chaired by the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan and a U.S. presidential representative, appointed in coordination with the American side.

