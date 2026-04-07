Uzbekistan and China boost scientific partnership

According to the institute’s press service, the document includes sharing experiences across different sectors of the economy, strengthening scientific cooperation, and expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

Specifically, plans include conducting joint scientific research, organizing seminars, conferences, and training sessions. Additionally, there will be an exchange of specialists.

The parties also aim to expand cooperation based on mutual agreements consistently. This will help strengthen the scientific and economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Kazakh and Uzbek MPs discussed the development of tourism and digitalization.