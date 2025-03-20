Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan people celebrate Navruz together

The official part of the event was opened by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev. In his speech, he emphasized the historical significance of Navruz for Turkic-speaking peoples and noted that the holiday serves as a symbol of peace, humanism, and unity.

Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, highlighted in his speech that Navruz represents abundance, prosperity, and a deep connection to traditions.

Photo credit: UzA

The concert program featured performances by the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Zabit Nabizade, and singers Orkhan Jalilov and Ayshan Mehdiyeva. They were accompanied by distinguished musicians – Tar player Sahib Pashazade and Kamancha player Khayyam Mammadov. Traditional Azerbaijani dances were performed by members of the “Azerbaijan” ensemble, while master Saz player Ilham Abdullayev presented folk melodies.

The celebration concluded with traditional Navruz festivities, including national games, a tea ceremony with sweet treats, and the lighting of a festive bonfire around which guests joined in traditional dances.

