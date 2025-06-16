Kazakhstan names its Special Representative for Afghanistan

Earlier, the Head of State relieved him of his duties as the director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President.

Tukumov is a graduate of the Institute of International Relations, Warsaw University, Poland, Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, USA.

Speaks Kazakh, Russian, English and Polish.

He is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, II Class, of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Throughout his career served at the Foreign Ministry.

From 2022 up to present he has headed the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President.