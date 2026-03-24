Uzbekistan Airways to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29

The ministry noted that ongoing efforts are being taken to expand the geography of international air routes and increase the frequency of flights on existing routes.

The airline Uzbekistan Airways will operate a new air connection on the Tashkent-Atyrau route starting March 29 this year. The airline plans to operate flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The launch of the new air service follows talks between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, held on August 14, 2025. During these talks, agreements were reached to further expand the legal framework for operating international flights between the two countries.

The launch of the air service is expected to contribute to strengthening business, trade-economic, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, the ministry noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a new flight to link Tashkent and Astana.