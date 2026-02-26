New flight to link Tashkent and Astana

The launch of the route is scheduled for March 29, 2026, as part of the summer flight schedule. Flights will be operated three times a week — on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays — using modern and comfortable Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight duration will be approximately 2 hours.

The minimum round-trip (RT) fare without checked baggage starts from KZT 85,000.

The new route aims to enhance transport connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to expand business, tourism, and family ties between the two countries.

Recall that German airline Lufthansa announced on Tuesday it will be resuming five regular flights to Almaty and four to Astana from Frankfurt am Main starting from March 29 this year.