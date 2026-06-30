Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exchange knowledge on modern ore testing technologies

Experts from Kazakhstan’s Eastern Scientific Research Mining and Metallurgical Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals (often referred to as VNIItsvetmet) visited Uzbekistan’s Central Laboratory of Uzgeologorazvedka JSC and the Analytical Laboratory Complex in Samarkand.

Discussions centered on ore testing methods, enrichment products, laboratory participation in qualification programs, and the use of modern methodological and technical solutions.

Kazakh specialists shared expertise in laboratory research, testing methodologies, standard sample development, and ensuring the reliability of analytical results.

Larissa Kushakova, deputy director for applied research and testing at VNIItsvetmet, emphasized that modern laboratories must not only have equipment and expertise but also continuously benchmark their approaches against international best practices. Such exchanges help identify new technological solutions, improve internal processes, and strengthen quality management systems.

VNIItsvetmet is an accredited testing center specializing in geology, mining, and metallurgy. It develops and certifies standard samples for quality control, analysis accuracy, equipment calibration, and methodological certification and collaborates with enterprises in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries, including Bakyrchik Mining Enterprise, Varvarinskoye JSC, and partners in Russia.

Notably, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen cooperation in critical minerals.