Uzbek project featuring Ben Kingsley named finalist of world media award

An important point: before its screening at the competition, the project was presented to an international audience by CNN, BBC, and Euronews, which also attests to its high quality.

The project was chosen by an international panel of experts serving as the competition’s jury and is now vying for a gold, silver, or bronze award.

“Echo of Enlightenment” is a modern interpretation of historical heritage. The series highlights the important contributions of Central Asian thinkers like Muhammad al-Khwarizmi, Ahmad al-Fergani, and Ibn Sina to world civilization. It also presents, in a popular science format, how the legacies of the Timurid and Baburid eras influenced the development of science, medicine, and philosophy.

The project’s success on the international stage is due to the depth of its content and its modern presentation style. This shows Uzbekistan’s ongoing dedication to showcasing its scientific and cultural heritage to the global community in a new way. The involvement of a world-famous actor has also helped attract more attention to the film series.

The initial presentation of the project’s materials on major international television networks CNN, BBC, and Euronews helped boost its prestige on the global information stage.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards is a competition known for its strict selection process, wide global reach, and competitive nature. Well-known media companies such as the BBC, National Geographic, and Netflix have previously won awards at this esteemed event.

The winners will be announced at the Storytellers Gala awards ceremony, which is scheduled for May 21. This date will not only determine the project’s fate but also influence how national media production is evaluated on the international stage.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Croatia, in cooperation with Honorary Consulates, organized the educational photo exhibitions titled “What Do You Know About the Country of the Great Steppe?”