Discover Kazakhstan: Unique facts presented in Croatian cities

As part of the events dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz, thematic display posters featuring information about Kazakhstan were placed in the main streets and public spaces of the cities.

Photo credit: MFA

Photo credit: MFA

Residents and visitors of Croatia have the opportunity to explore visual materials presenting interesting and lesser-known facts about Kazakhstan that spark curiosity and interest, such as: Almaty is the birthplace of apples; Kazakhstan is the homeland of tulips; Baikonur is the world’s first cosmodrome, etc.

The photo exhibition in Split is being held from 19 to 28 March 2026, in Dubrovnik from 22 March to 10 April 2026, and in Opatija from 22 March to 5 April 2026.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries, as well as developing bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention is being paid to promoting Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for international tourism, highlighting its tourism potential, and fostering sustained interest among foreign audiences.

Photo credit: MFA

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstani servicemen of the Armed Forces celebrated Nauryz holiday in the Golan Heights by organizing a cultural and educational event for the international mission members.