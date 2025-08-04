Uzbek President to pay a working visit to Turkmenistan

The event will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of foreign states and governments, and leaders of international and regional organizations will attend it.

The Conference agenda includes pressing issues related to the development of international cooperation in enhancing transport connectivity and simplifying trade procedures, economic transformation, increasing resilience to climate change and environmental challenges, and advancing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The adoption of the Avaza Political Declaration and a Programme of Action is expected.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, the President of Uzbekistan will also take part in an event dedicated to preparations for the Seventh Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and will hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Earlier it was reported that Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres is paying a visit to Kazakhstan on August 3 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres are expected to visit the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.