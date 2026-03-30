Uzbek President talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

At the beginning of the conversation, the leaders of the two countries once again warmly congratulated each other on the recent holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

It was noted that the parties are deeply concerned about the urgent situation in the Middle East and the increasing tension in the region.

It was emphasized that preventing further escalation and achieving a full settlement serve not only the interests of the states in the region but also the goals of ensuring global stability.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that during this challenging period, Uzbekistan stands in solidarity with the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia, offering full support for the Kingdom’s balanced and wise approach.

The Uzbek President also expressed special gratitude to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince for their practical assistance and for the favorable conditions they have created for our citizens currently performing the Umrah rituals in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed his appreciation for the sincere goodwill and friendly support shown by the President of Uzbekistan. The parties agreed to strengthen high-level contacts and coordinate joint efforts to elevate bilateral and multilateral relations to a new level.

Earlier, the documentary series “Echo of Enlightenment,” produced by the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan and featuring renowned actor Ben Kingsley, was selected as a finalist at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.