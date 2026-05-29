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    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana

    14:16, 29 May 2026

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Astana for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Government’s press service.

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed the Uzbek leader at the Astana Airport.

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of an observer state.

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: gov.kz
    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Earlier, it was reported that the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states started its work in Astana.

    Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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