Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed the Uzbek leader at the Astana Airport.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of an observer state.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Photo credit: gov.kz

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states started its work in Astana.