Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Astana
14:16, 29 May 2026
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Astana for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Government’s press service.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed the Uzbek leader at the Astana Airport.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of an observer state.
Earlier, it was reported that the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states started its work in Astana.