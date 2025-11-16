Uzbek president calls for regional cooperation on e-commerce and water security

Mirziyoyev emphasized the potential of the e-commerce sector, noting that the market volume in Central Asia could reach $150 billion over the next decade. He proposed developing a joint action program for e-commerce, including the creation of virtual trading platforms and digital payment systems to ensure regional coordination.

The President of Uzbekistan also drew attention to the growing problem of water scarcity, stressing its negative impact on sustainable development.

He suggested declaring 2026-2036 the Decade of Practical Action for Rational Water Use in Central Asia. He also underscored the importance of involving neighboring Afghanistan in the regional dialogue on the joint use of the Amudarya waters.

Mirziyoyev announced that Uzbekistan plans to host a World Forum on Water Conservation next year and urged Central Asian countries to support this initiative.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Azerbaijan officially joined the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States as a full-fledged member.