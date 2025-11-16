Azerbaijan becomes full-fledged member of Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States

In his remarks, Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked the participants of the meeting and expressed gratitude to the participants and highlighted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had been granted membership in the format.

“This step paves the way for the creation of a strong bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus and the formation of a common space for cooperation. Undoubtedly, this will strengthen the strategic ties and stability of the two regions. I sincerely thank all my esteemed colleagues for supporting this important decision and congratulate Mr. Aliyev on joining the Consultative Meetings format as a full-fledged participant," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Recall that heads of state of the Central Asian region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia Kakha Imnadze, are participating in the Consultative Meeting. Following the summit, a number of key documents are expected to be adopted.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Congress Center in Tashkent to participate in the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian Countries.