Uzbek President awards outgoing French Ambassador Aurélia Bouchez with Do’stlik Order

The Head of State particularly noted the Ambassador’s fruitful work and personal contribution to the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It was emphasized that the mutual high-level visits held have elevated cooperation between Uzbekistan and France to a qualitatively new level, enriching its agenda with concrete content.

A systematic dialogue and active contacts have been established at various levels. Notable progress has been achieved in the trade and economic sphere. In recent years, trade turnover has quadrupled, and projects worth over $10 billion are being implemented jointly with leading French companies and organizations.

Significant programs are being implemented in education, healthcare, and cultural and humanitarian exchange. Exhibitions at the Louvre and the Arab World Institute were held with great success.

A monument to Beruni has been unveiled in the suburbs of Paris, and a street in the capital of France has been named in honor of Samarkand. This year, the Uzbekistan – France University will open in Tashkent.

Photo credit: Uzbek President's Office

Following the meeting, for her significant contribution to strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and France, the President of Uzbekistan awarded Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France Aurélia Bouchez the “Do’stlik” (Friendship) Order.

The Ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Head of State for the highest recognition of her diplomatic mission and sincerely thanked him for his full support in developing comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and France.

