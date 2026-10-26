Uzbek President, Amir of Qatar hold talks in Tashkent

The leaders noted with satisfaction that active high-level dialogue and consistent efforts have elevated relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar to the level of strategic partnership.

It was noted that these close ties will contribute to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The sides discussed implementing the agreements reached at the highest level. They agreed to expand the scope of joint projects in trade, economic, investment, social and humanitarian spheres.

The leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

Earlier, it was reported that WTO members hailed Uzbekistan’s economic reforms.