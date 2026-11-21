He was elected on November 20 during the World Boxing Congress in Panama City.

According to the Uzbek Boxing Federation, representatives of 95 national boxing federations participated in the vote. Tillaboev received significantly more votes than his opponents and was elected vice president of the organization.

He became the first representative of Uzbekistan to hold a senior leadership position within World Boxing.

Kazakh sports official Rauan Igenev was also among the candidates for the vice president's post.

Earlier, Golovkin was elected vice president for Asia and Europe of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA).