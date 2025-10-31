Uzbek leather and footwear gain international popularity

Organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the Uzcharmsanoat Association, and the People’s Bank, the event served as a significant platform for presenting the achievements of domestic and foreign enterprises in the leather, footwear, and accessories industries.

Photo credit: UzA

More than 30 companies from Italy, Türkiye, Latvia, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Mongolia participated in the exhibition, showcasing a wide range of products, including locally produced goods.

Special attention was drawn to the products of Uzbek manufacturers of specialized footwear. Their high quality, modern design, and compliance with international standards attracted strong interest from foreign partners.

Photo credit: UzA

During the official visit of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to Uzbekistan, members of the Serbian delegation familiarized themselves with the products of the country’s leather industry enterprises. The Serbian leader highly praised the quality of Uzbek footwear and expressed interest in establishing export cooperation.

Following the talks, a joint initiative with the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia was proposed to expand cooperation in the leather and footwear industry. Its implementation is expected to open new export opportunities for Uzbek products and elevate the partnership between Uzbekistan and Serbia to a new level.

