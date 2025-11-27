Uzbek grandmaster becomes youngest Chess World Cup champion

According to the International Chess Federation, he defeated China’s Wei Yi in the final. Both finalists earned spots in the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the young athlete during the opening ceremony of the Presidential Olympiad.

Javokhir Sindarov will now take part in the Candidates Tournament, which will be held from March 28 through April 16 in Cyprus. The winner will face India’s reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju.

