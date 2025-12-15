Uzbek culture takes center stage in Baku

The large-scale cultural project, organized by the Ministries of Culture of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, aims to strengthen friendship and deepen humanitarian ties between the two brotherly nations. The program includes a major concert featuring leading performers, as well as a photo exhibition showcasing Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage.

Photo credit: UzA

The opening ceremony was attended by a delegation of more than 170 representatives from Uzbekistan, including People’s and Honored Artists, the State Symphony Orchestra, a maqom ensemble, and the Navruz dance troupe. The delegation is headed by First Deputy Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Bakhodir Akhmedov.

Speaking at the event, Akif Marifli, Director of Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, emphasized that relations between the two countries are built on strong people-to-people diplomacy, which serves as a bridge connecting their cultures and societies.

As part of the Days of Culture, the first meeting of the Joint Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Commission on Culture is scheduled to take place. The program also includes visits to leading cultural institutions in Azerbaijan and a meeting with the head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The cultural initiative will conclude with a closing ceremony at Mirzo Ulugbek secondary school in Fuzuli, further symbolizing the close cultural ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that melodies of the Great Steppe captivated audiences in Kuala Lumpur.