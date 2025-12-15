Melodies of the Great Steppe captivate audiences in Kuala Lumpur

The cultural event featured performances by the Shamshi Kaldayakov Philharmonic of the Turkistan Region alongside the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Orchestra. Organized as part of broader cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the concert aimed to promote Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage abroad and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The program included traditional Kazakh dances, instrumental and vocal pieces reflecting the history, identity, and spiritual values of the Kazakh people. Malaysian musicians, in turn, presented vibrant examples of national folk music. The performers’ high level of professionalism, colorful national costumes, and diverse repertoire were warmly received by the audience.

Dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the concert served as a cultural bridge between the two nations. More than 400 guests attended the event, including representatives of the Malaysian government, the diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, members of the business community, and the Kazakh diaspora.

The concert was attended by Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education, Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia, Johari bin Abdul.

— Music speaks a universal language understood by all. Today’s concert demonstrated that through culture we grow closer and lay a solid foundation for further partnership, emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev.

Guests praised the organization of the event and highlighted the importance of such cultural initiatives in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

