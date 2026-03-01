Uzbek and Tajik presidents hold 1st meeting of Supreme Interstate Council

During the meeting at the Kuksaroy residence in Tashkent, the President of Uzbekistan emphasized that the current state visit by the President of Tajikistan is a historic event and another key step in strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect between the two nations.

“Today, we are opening the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. Undoubtedly, this format will elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level and help fill the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan with practical initiatives and breakthroughs,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Active and close contacts with governments, parliaments, and agencies were noted with satisfaction.

As part of the preparations for the visit, a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, an industrial exhibition, and forums for regions, rectors, scientists, youth, and analytical centers were held successfully. These days, the Days of Tajik Culture and Cinema are taking place in Uzbekistan.

The parties thoroughly discussed new areas of cooperation, evaluated potential opportunities, and made several key decisions to boost mutually beneficial collaboration between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan significantly.

Photo credit: UzA

Special attention was given to measures designed to boost mutual trade, promote industrial cooperation, strengthen transportation links, and improve water and energy security.

Based on last year’s results, trade turnover nearly hit $1 billion, mainly driven by mutual supplies of finished products.

Numerous collaborative projects are being successfully carried out in industry, construction, agriculture, textiles, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and many other sectors.

Today, the capitals of both countries are connected by air, bus, and rail links. Freight volumes are increasing rapidly.

Opportunities to boost mutual trade to $2 billion by 2030 were evaluated.

These will be facilitated through agreements to speed up the establishment of the “Oybek – Fotekhobod” border trade center, implement digital systems for goods certification and permit exchange using “E-Permit,” and modernize border crossing points.

Additionally, a dedicated Industrial Cooperation Program is being implemented, covering projects in mining, energy, agriculture, electrical engineering, light manufacturing, construction, and other industries.

The importance of increasing the joint Investment Company’s capital base to fund promising projects was highlighted. Today, new joint initiatives will also be launched in both countries’ territories.

Prospects for cooperation in energy, water management, transportation, and many other sectors were thoroughly reviewed and outlined.

The leaders agreed to strengthen interregional connections and promote humanitarian, educational, and scientific exchanges.

Considering the presence of large diasporas, it was proposed to implement a five-year plan of measures to strengthen cultural and humanitarian connections.

The leaders of the countries discussed current issues on the regional and international political agendas.

The importance of maintaining close dialogue and mutual support within multilateral frameworks and regional formats in Central Asia was emphasized. An agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation in security.

At the meeting, reports from the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission – the Prime Ministers of the two countries – on key areas of cooperation were presented.

Following the meeting, it was decided to adopt a comprehensive roadmap to ensure the full implementation of the agreements reached.

Earlier, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discussed expanding industrial cooperation in Tashkent.