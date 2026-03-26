Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding industrial cooperation in Tashkent

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the sides reviewed progress on previously signed agreements and discussed advancing joint initiatives in key sectors, including metallurgy, mechanical engineering, textiles, construction materials and pharmaceuticals.

Both parties expressed interest in the practical implementation of joint industrial projects and outlined next steps, including infrastructure preparation, construction and the launch of new production facilities in both countries.

Officials said expanding investment and industrial cooperation would strengthen the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, boost trade turnover and support sustainable economic development in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan and Tajikistan set a USD 2 bln trade goal.