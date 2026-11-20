Charter flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, using Airbus A321, A330, and A320neo aircraft.

Launching this route expands Kyrgyzstan’s international flight network and develops tourism ties with Thailand. Passengers traveling from Bishkek can now reach one of Thailand’s popular resort destinations via direct flight.

"Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC welcomes Qanot Sharq, one of Uzbekistan’s leading private airlines, and wishes the carrier a successful flight program and high passenger load factors, while wishing all passengers a pleasant journey and a wonderful experience!" Airports of Kyrgyzstan's statement says.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed expanding cooperation in civil aviation, including the development of new air routes, aviation safety, air navigation, digitalization, and professional training.