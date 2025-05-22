Uzbek airline My Freighter launches 1st freight flight to Kenya

Regular flights on this route are scheduled to operate twice a week.

My Freighter is set to hit the ground running by transporting a cornucopia of perishable goods from Kenya, including fresh-cut flowers, seafood, and a bounty of fruits and vegetables.

A portion of the cargo will be re-exported to other Central Asian countries, expanding regional access to fresh African produce.

My Freighter (Centrum Air) is a low-cost carrier based in Tashkent, established in 2020. The airline operates both passenger and cargo services, with a current fleet of eight aircraft.

This new route is expected to significantly enhance trade and logistics connections between East Africa and Central Asia, meeting the rising demand for fresh goods and boosting air freight capacity across the region.

