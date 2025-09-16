UzA and Yonhap sign Memorandum of Cooperation

According to UzA, the document aims to expand the presence of the government of Uzbekistan in East Asia and provide the Korean audience with prompt access to primary sources on Uzbekistan’s economy, culture, and tourism. According to the partners, the cooperation will cover the exchange of texts, photo and video content, as well as the preparation of thematic publications and the exchange of experience in the editorial and ICT fields.

Yonhap News Agency was founded in 1980 through the merger of several agencies. In 2003, it was recognized as a representative national agency based on a special law promoting news communications.

Editorial network. About 550-600 journalists and photojournalists. Over 60 foreign correspondents. The agency publishes more than 3,000 news items per day (text, photos, graphics, videos), providing round-the-clock news broadcasting in real time.

International cooperation. It supports cooperation agreements with about 90 foreign agencies. News is available in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Arabic, and French. Member of the OANA since 1987.

It is expected that the new agreement will strengthen professional ties and provide an additional impetus to promoting Uzbekistan’s positive agenda on international platforms.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazinform News Agency celebrated its 105th anniversary.