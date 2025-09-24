Ustyurt nominated for UNESCO: Kazakhstan submits dossier for preliminary assessment

During the meeting, Minister Balayeva presented the nomination dossier for the mixed heritage site titled “Ustyurt: Landscapes and Hunting Traps (Arans)”. The dossier was submitted by the Ministry for preliminary assessment by the World Heritage Center to inscribe the site in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The nomination was initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has repeatedly emphasized the importance of promoting Kazakhstan’s unique historical, cultural, and natural sites on the international stage.

This marks a historic milestone — the first mixed heritage nomination from any post-Soviet country. Ustyurt is a distinctive cultural and natural landscape, combining archaeological monuments, traditional hunting traps known as arans, and rich biodiversity.

UNESCO’s Ernesto Ottone expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its proactive role in international cooperation and highlighted the significance of the initiative.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening and expanding bilateral collaboration.

Noteworthy, the Underground Mosques of Mangistau region will be included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.