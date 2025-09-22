Underground Mosques in Mangistau region to be included on UNESCO World Heritage List

Governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybai met with the representatives of the ICOMOS Technical Evaluation Mission. During the meeting held in line with the President’s task set at the National Qurultay, those present debated inscribing five underground mosques of the region, such as Beket ata, Karaman ata, Shakpak ata, Shopan ata and Sultan epe, on the World Heritage List.

Photo credit: Silk Way TV Channel

The monuments were included on the UNESCO Tentative List in 2021. The Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry developed a scientific and project documentation and submitted to the headquarters in Paris. In addition, protected areas have been designated, information stands have been installed, and photo and video materials have been prepared.

Photo cerdit: qazaqculture.com

Professor at Bursa Uludağ University Faculty of Architecture Department of Architecture Kivilcim Corakbas Figen Balikesir, member of the national commission for UNESCO and ISESCO Dmitriy Voyakin arrived in the region as part of the mission.

Mangistau is a land with profound history. There are underground mosques, ancient necropolises, and mausoleums — remarkable monuments of architecture and spirituality. As part of the Madeni Mura (Cultural Heritage) program, comprehensive efforts have been undertaken to preserve these sites. As a result, five underground mosques have been included in the UNESCO Tentative List. Currently, protected zones have been designated, and scientific research is underway, the governor said.

He stressed the inclusion of these sites in the World Heritage List will not only preserve the historical legacy of Kazakh people but also give an impetus to cultural and economic development across the country.

