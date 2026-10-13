Ust-Kamenogorsk prepares site for new CHP plant

Most of the heat produced by the new plant will supply the left-bank area of Ust-Kamenogorsk, where residential neighborhoods and social facilities are rapidly being developed.

Once operational, the plant is expected to meet the heating needs of new neighborhoods, address the city's heating capacity shortage for decades to come, and reduce pressure on the existing heating network.

The construction site covers 286.6 hectares opposite the village of Kassym Kaisenov. Preparatory work is already underway, with specialists identifying key utility connection points, installing perimeter fencing, and setting up temporary facilities for construction workers.

“We have begun active site preparation alongside design and engineering surveys. We need to carefully assess the plant’s generating capacity and the requirements of the entire district heating network. We expect to complete the design phase by the end of 2026,” the East Kazakhstan region Department of Energy and Housing and Utilities said.

The project is being implemented under a presidential directive, with Oskemen Energo LLP responsible for financing and construction.

According to the project schedule, commissioning and the start of commercial operations are planned for December 2029.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that five CHP plants in Kazakhstan had remained in the “red zone,” with repairs expected to be completed by the end of 2026.