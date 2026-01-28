U.S.senator to visit Nuuk for bileratel talks on Greenland

Lisa Murkowski will visit Greenland on Friday, Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, told Danish TV2.

"The plan is that she will go to Nuuk to visit a number of influential people over the weekend to gain an understanding of the Greenlandic points of view," she noted.

The meeting came ahead of the upcoming negotiations in the working group that will negotiate a future agreement between Greenland, Denmark, and the US.

Lingering tensions over Greenland continue following US President Donald Trump's controversial bid to acquire the Danish territory.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said the United States had secured open-ended access to Greenland under a NATO framework, as allies discussed boosting Arctic security while Denmark stressed that its sovereignty remains unchanged.