Used condo prices in Tokyo decline first time in 26 months

The average price sagged to 127.41 million yen per 70 square meters as unsold high-priced properties accumulated, prompting sellers to lower their prices.

Still, the June figure was second only to the record high set in May and up 23.3 pct from a year earlier.

The central Tokyo condo market could remain in a correction phase until the end of the year, according to Tokyo Kantei.

Meanwhile, the average price in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which comprises the whole of Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, rose 1.3 pct from the previous month to a record 74.54 million yen.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan recorded a 1.01 trillion yen ($6.2 billion) trade deficit in the first half of 2026, as disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz contributed to higher import costs.