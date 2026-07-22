Japan posts $6.2bn trade deficit in first half of 2026

The Ministry of Finance said Japan's crude oil imports from the Middle East fell 26.4 percent year over year to 47.31 million kiloliters during the January-June period. The decline came as the government sought alternative fuel suppliers following the escalation of the conflict involving Iran after U.S. and Israeli military strikes in late February.

According to the ministry, exports rose 13.7 percent from a year earlier to 60.66 trillion yen, driven by strong demand for semiconductors and other electronic devices, particularly from China, as well as automobile shipments to markets including the European Union.

Meanwhile, imports increased 10.7 percent to 61.67 trillion yen, supported by higher purchases of nonferrous metals and smartphones.

For June alone, Japan posted a trade deficit of 406.9 billion yen, the ministry's preliminary figures showed.

Earlier, it was reported Japan is set to revitalize regional economies through industrial clusters.