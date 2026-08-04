USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy banned over corruption breaches

The charges relate to the Abu Dhabi T10 2025 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, for which the ICC served as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board.

According to the ICC, Reddy was found guilty of attempting to improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or another aspect of matches during the tournament. He was also found guilty of attempting to induce another participant to breach the Anti-Corruption Code by improperly influencing matches, as well as obstructing the ICC’s investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that could have been relevant to the inquiry.

The eight-year ban has been backdated to November 21, 2025, when Reddy was provisionally suspended.

The ICC said the tribunal’s decision on liability and sanction has been published with redactions to protect the identities of witnesses and other third parties.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UEFA accused FIFA of putting football’s ‘soul’ up for sale, as European football’s governing body strongly opposed a plan to bring private investors into the commercial operations of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments.