UEFA accuses FIFA of putting football’s ‘soul’ up for sale

FIFA has proposed creating a new subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would combine its commercial rights, including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing, with the operational delivery of its competitions.

The new company would initially be valued at $20 billion. FIFA plans to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling stakes to long-term investors while retaining full ownership control and exclusive authority over sporting and regulatory decisions.

However, UEFA said the proposal went beyond an acceptable level of commercialization and criticized the apparent lack of consultation and transparency.

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every national football association,” the organization said.

UEFA called on leagues, clubs, players, supporters and governments to scrutinize the proposal, arguing that the future governance of the sport should not be treated as a commercial asset.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell,” the statement added.

The dispute adds to growing tensions between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin over the management of international competitions and decision-making within world football.

Concacaf also expressed concern, saying it learned about the project through media reports and a subsequent FIFA announcement rather than through consultations with football’s governing bodies.

“We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process,” the confederation said, adding that major decisions must be based on good governance, robust procedures and long-term stewardship of the game.

FIFA defended the initiative as a way to unlock the commercial potential of its tournaments and significantly increase investment in football development. Under the proposal, each of FIFA’s 211 member associations could receive an optional $20 million for special projects, while regular funding for the 2027-2030 cycle would rise from $8 million to $20 million per association.

According to FIFA, the plan could bring its total development funding to more than $10 billion over the next four years, with all net benefits generated by FFE reinvested in football worldwide.

The creation of the subsidiary will require support from a majority of FIFA’s member associations and approval from the FIFA Council.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cape Verde defender Sidny Cabral’s strike against Argentina was voted the best goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.