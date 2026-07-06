The initial get-in price for this final World Cup match in Seattle reached nearly $4,000 on June 1, according to the ticket-tracking service TicketData.com. After a significant drop to $1,549 on Tuesday, the price spiked to $2,836 after the USA's 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which secured their spot in the round of 16.

However, in the days since, the get-in price has steadily declined. It fell to $1,423 on Saturday afternoon, a 32% drop over three days, but later rebounded to $1,635 by 6 PM Eastern Time (23:00 GMT). This late increase pushed the USA-Belgium match from the fourth-highest get-in price to the second-highest among the eight Round of 16 matches. By comparison, the get-in price for Mexico’s game against England in Mexico City on Sunday is currently $3,574.

Round of 16 Ticket Prices:

Mexico-England (7/5 in Houston): $3,574

USA-Belgium (7/6 in Seattle): $1,635

Argentina-Egypt (7/7 in Atlanta): $1,599

Brazil-Norway (7/5 in New Jersey): $1,537

Portugal-Spain (7/6 in Dallas): $1,367

Switzerland-Colombia (7/6 in Vancouver): $972

Paraguay-France (7/4 in Philadelphia): $914

Canada-Morocco (7/4 in Houston): $721

Based on TicketData.com as of 6 PM ET on July 4.

The notable decrease in the get-in price for the USA-Belgium game is somewhat surprising, given that Belgium’s base camp is just 16 kilometers (10 miles) south of Seattle Stadium at the Sounders FC Performance Center. Monday will mark Belgium’s third match in Seattle, following a 1-1 draw with Egypt in the group stage and a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Senegal in the round of 32.

Canada was the first team eliminated from the round of 16 after losing 3-0 to Morocco on Saturday. The get-in price for that match had fallen 14% from $838 over the final 72 hours.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New York and New Jersey authorities had launched an investigation into FIFA’s ticket sales practices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid growing complaints over soaring prices and controversial sales tactics.