The attorneys general of both states announced Tuesday that subpoenas had been issued to FIFA seeking information about ticketing policies, including the use of “variable pricing” models that sharply increased ticket costs for many matches.

Officials are also examining complaints from fans who said stadium seating maps were changed after purchases, leaving some ticket holders relocated farther from the pitch than expected.

The investigation, conducted together with the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, is focused primarily on matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium, which will host eight World Cup games, including the final.

“New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said. “No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive,” she added.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport accused FIFA of turning the process of buying World Cup tickets “into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices.”

“It’s an honor for New Jersey to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors,” she said.

FIFA declined to comment on the investigation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11 in Mexico City and Guadalajara. The first match at MetLife Stadium, temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament, will feature Brazil against Morocco on June 13.

Some tickets for the July 19 final are reportedly being sold for nearly $33,000.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government had agreed to allow Iran’s national football team to stay in Mexico during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States declined to host the squad throughout the tournament.