U.S. warns of possible Hamas ceasefire violation in Gaza

This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts. The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms, the statement reads.

Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.

The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed a Gaza ceasefire agreement with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. Trump said the deal marks a step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.