U.S. War Department brings AI to daily operations

Under the agreement, xAI for Government will deploy its frontier level capabilities based on the Grok family of models directly within GenAI.mil. The initial rollout is planned for early 2026 and will be available to all authorized military and civilian personnel at Impact Level 5, allowing the secure processing of Controlled Unclassified Information in routine tasks.

In addition to generative AI tools, users will gain access to real time global insights drawn from the X platform. The War Department said the expansion builds on its rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and reflects a broader effort to create an AI ecosystem focused on speed, security, and operational advantage.

Newly certified Impact Level 5 tools are expected to make AI a standard part of everyday work, from analysis to planning and administration.

“Newly IL5-certified capabilities will empower every aspect of the Department's workforce, turning AI into a daily operational asset. This announcement marks another milestone in America's AI revolution, and the War Department is driving that momentum forward,” reads the announcement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pentagon had selected Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence system for use by three million military and civilian employees.