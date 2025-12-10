Pentagon entrusts Google’s Gemini AI with massive volumes of military data

The decision comes as part of the launch of the new government platform GenAI.mil, designed to deploy generative AI across the structures of the US Department of Defense. The platform is expected to enable rapid analysis of video and images, delivering what officials describe as an advantage on the so called “digital battlefield.”

Google’s contract with the US Department of Defense is valued at 200 million dollars. Similar agreements for AI deployment have also been awarded to OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic. The broader goal of the program is to integrate cutting edge artificial intelligence models into the daily operations of the armed forces and the Pentagon’s civilian workforce.

In a post on social media, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said:

“Today, we are unleashing GenAI.mil. This platform puts the world’s most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior. We will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before. And all, American made.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Defense to use “Department of War” as its official secondary name and renaming the position of Secretary of Defense to Secretary of War. According to the White House, the move is intended to underscore America’s readiness for war and strengthen its signal of resolve against the backdrop of rising global tensions.