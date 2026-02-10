U.S. to provide aviation safety technical assistance to Mongolia ahead of launch of direct flights

Under the agreement, signed by Deputy Minister of Road and Transport Ganbold Gochoo on behalf of the Government of Mongolia and USTDA Deputy Director Thomas R. Hardy, the project will provide civil aviation safety expertise as Mongolia works to meet safety oversight requirements critical for direct air service with the United States.

The project will be jointly funded by USTDA with USD 2.2 millionandThe Wicks Group Consulting, LLC with USD 390,000, according to the Embassy of Mongolia in the United States.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh emphasized that the agreement will deepen cooperation in the civil aviation sector and is strategically significant for strengthening Mongolia–U.S. political and economic ties, trade, tourism, and people-to-people relations. She described the aviation collaboration as a tangible expression of the Mongolia–United States strategic third neighbor partnership.

