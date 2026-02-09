Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation
18:20, 9 February 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a law ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Mongolian Governments to cooperate in the pension sector, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.
By ratifying the agreement, the governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to cooperation in the pension sector, as well as safeguard the rights of both states’ citizens in pension provision.
