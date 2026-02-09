EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation

    18:20, 9 February 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a law ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Mongolian Governments to cooperate in the pension sector, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.

    By ratifying the agreement, the governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to cooperation in the pension sector, as well as safeguard the rights of both states’ citizens in pension provision.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan signs an agreement with the AIIB to facilitate sustainable economic growth, regional cooperation. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Mongolia Kazakhstan-Mongolia Government of Kazakhstan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All