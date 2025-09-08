U.S. tightens rules for non-immigrant visas

The U.S. State Department announced on Saturday, September 6, that applications must now be submitted strictly in the applicant’s country of citizenship or permanent residence. For nationals of 17 countries where visa processing has been suspended, specific embassies and consulates have been designated to handle applications. For Russians, these are the U.S. embassies in Astana and Warsaw; for Belarusians, Warsaw and Vilnius; and for Ukrainians, Warsaw and Krakow.

Previously, applicants could attend an interview and apply for such visas in any country. Appointments that were scheduled before the new rules came into effect will remain valid.

The updated regulations do not apply to visa categories A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas, as well as diplomatic and official visas of any type or visas linked to travel under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement. The State Department also clarified that exceptions may be granted in rare cases on humanitarian grounds, or for medical and foreign policy reasons.

Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that China will introduce a trial 30-day visa-free regime for Russian citizens, effective from September 15, 2025, to September 14, 2026.