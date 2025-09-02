China introduces 30-day visa-free entry permission for Russian citizens

Visa-free entry to China will be available for Russian citizens with ordinary passports traveling for business, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, and in transit for up to 30 days, the ministry's spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

'China attaches high importance to facilitating cross-border travel between the two countries and supports our two peoples in strengthening exchanges and making positive contribution to promoting the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era. We welcome more friends from Russia to visit China," Guo Jiakun said.

As it was reported the agreement on visa-free travel between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of China entered into force on November 10, 2023.