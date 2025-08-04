EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    U.S. team clad in game characters wins World Cosplay Summit in Japan

    12:41, 4 August 2025

    A team representing the United States clad in popular game characters won the championship of the World Cosplay Summit 2025 in central Japan's Nagoya on Sunday, Kyodo reports. 

    U.S. team clad in game characters wins World Cosplay Summit in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    "I have no words. We've been working for this for so many years, so many hours...You keep working and dreams can come true," said a U.S. team member dressed as a character from "Fire Emblem Engage" after bagging the first prize at the city's Aichi Arts Center.

    The event wrapped up the three-day festival that gathered cosplayers from 41 countries and regions.

    The representatives, in pairs, were judged for the level of precision in the costumes and for their stage performance within a given time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, during which they recreated scenes from anime or games by using props.

    U.S. team clad in game characters wins World Cosplay Summit in Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The event, held for the 23rd time, kicked off on Friday with a parade by costume role players, or "cosplayers" on a red carpet, dressed as characters from Studio Ghibli's animation movie "Howl's Moving Castle" and animation series "Neon Genesis Evangelion."

    On the second day, the delegates and cosplayers from the public marched around the Osu shopping street in Nagoya, around where the inaugural event was held in 2003.

    Notably, Hollywood stars coming to Kazakhstan: Comic Con Astana 2025 announces two new headliners.

    USA Japan Entertainment Culture Events
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All