U.S. students lag further behind in reading, math, science

The 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, released Tuesday, found high school seniors struggling the most. Just 22 percent of 12th graders reached proficiency in math, while 45 percent scored below the basic benchmark -- the lowest since the current testing framework began in 2005.

In reading, only 35 percent of seniors were proficient, and nearly one-third scored below basic, the weakest performance since grade-12 assessments began in 1992, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

Middle school students also fared poorly. Average eighth-grade science scores fell four points from 2019, with only 31 percent reaching proficiency. Declines spanned physical, life and Earth sciences, and girls posted steeper losses than boys.

Reading levels slipped too, with fourth- and eighth-grade averages dropping two points since 2022, leaving both grades five points below pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 40 percent of fourth graders and a third of eighth graders now score below basic in reading -- the highest rates in decades.

Math results showed little recovery. Fourth-grade scores rose two points from 2022 but remain three points under 2019. Eighth-grade math was flat from 2022 and eight points below 2019.

Federal officials called the findings alarming. Matthew Soldner, acting commissioner at NCES, described them as "sobering" and urged "concerted, focused action to accelerate student learning." Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the data confirm "a devastating trend: American students are testing at historic lows across all of K-12," despite billions in federal spending.

Education leaders echoed the warnings. Paolo DeMaria, president of the National Association of State Boards of Education, called the results "concerning".

A Manhattan Institute brief called the report a wake-up call, citing Jennifer Weber of KIT Educational Consulting, who said that "despite decades of reforms and substantial spending, reading proficiency has remained flat and math scores are at their lowest in two decades."

