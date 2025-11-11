U.S. Senate votes to end record government shutdown

President Donald Trump expressed support for the legislation, declaring, “We’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.” The House of Representatives, which has been in recess since mid-September, is expected to vote on the bill within days.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune thanked unpaid staff and security personnel for their endurance during “six excruciating weeks, adding he was happy that everything was coming to the end.

The agreement includes protections for federal workers, reversing layoffs ordered since October 1 and guaranteeing back pay once the government reopens.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the compromise was “the option on the table” after Republicans refused to extend expiring health care tax credits.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer opposed the bill, insisting his caucus “will not give up the fight.” Independent Senator Bernie Sanders called the deal “a horrific mistake,” while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that the American people knew they were on the right side of that fight.

Earlier, it was reported that on Sunday, the U.S. Senate advanced legislation to reopen the federal government after a 40-day shutdown that disrupted public services, delayed food assistance, and caused significant disruptions in air travel.